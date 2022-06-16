41-year-old man in Regina hospital after collision between cyclist, van

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man is in hospital after a van collided with him while he was riding a bicycle Wednesday.

“Injuries described as serious, but not life threatening,” Regina police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said.

Police arrived on scene at around 4.24 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broad Street after several people reported that a van had collided with a male on a bicycle, according to a press release.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was on scene when police arrived; the cyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the van remained on scene, police said.

A Traffic reconstructionist was called to the scene and the road was closed to traffic in all directions.

“They will be looking for things like like a skid mark, for instance, might indicate that the driver hit the brakes. A lack of that might indicate that the driver didn’t,” Popowich said.

She added that collision investigations typically take a fair amount of time, looking for evidence and information like any parts of the bike or vehicle left behind.

“Witness statements will be collected and they basically do a sketch and set the scene and, do as much as possible to recreate that moment. Then there’ll be a lot of information gathered from the vehicle and the two witnesses, the driver of the vehicle and also the cyclist. So it’s important to to gather as much information as possible before trying to reach a conclusion.”

Police are asking the public to reach out if they have any information about the incident; contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

