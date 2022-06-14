Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Aggravated assault charges laid against 18-year-old in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 7:03 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
The incident occured at 1:56 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022. File / Global News

After a weapons incident, 18-year-old Kevin Billings-Barth of Regina has been charged with aggravated assault.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the area of 12th Avenue and Albert Street after receiving reports of two males in a fight.

Read more: Regina Police Service place time capsule in the walls of new HQ

Police found a 41-year-old male at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Angus Street who appeared to have been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital after being assisted by a member of the public.

Trending Stories

Police found the 18-year-old suspect shortly after and recovered an edged weapon they believe to have been used in the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Billings-Barth made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism' Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism
Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagSaskatchewan tagAssault tagStabbing tagRegina News tagRegina Police tagRegina tagAggravated Assault tagRegina Crime tagAlbert Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers