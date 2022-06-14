Aggravated assault charges laid against 18-year-old in Regina

After a weapons incident, 18-year-old Kevin Billings-Barth of Regina has been charged with aggravated assault.
Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the area of 12th Avenue and Albert Street after receiving reports of two males in a fight.
Police found a 41-year-old male at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Angus Street who appeared to have been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital after being assisted by a member of the public.
Police found the 18-year-old suspect shortly after and recovered an edged weapon they believe to have been used in the assault.
Billings-Barth made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.
