Aggravated assault charges laid against 18-year-old in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After a weapons incident, 18-year-old Kevin Billings-Barth of Regina has been charged with aggravated assault.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the area of 12th Avenue and Albert Street after receiving reports of two males in a fight.

Read more: Regina Police Service place time capsule in the walls of new HQ

Police found a 41-year-old male at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Angus Street who appeared to have been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital after being assisted by a member of the public.

Police found the 18-year-old suspect shortly after and recovered an edged weapon they believe to have been used in the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Billings-Barth made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.

1:52 Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism