Crime

Police charge 18-year-old Regina man following alleged robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 8:04 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
The Regina Police Service charge an 18-year-old Regina man following a complaint of an alleged robbery against a 38-year-old victim. File / Global News

Regina police have charged an 18 year-old man after a recent incident in which a 38 year-old victim was robbed of personal items.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated the incident occurred on June 13, 2022, when they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Osler Street at about 2:40 p.m. after receiving a complaint of a robbery.

Read more: 30-year-old Regina man faces charges including possession of explosives

During their preliminary investigation, police discovered the suspect had approached the victim who was sitting on a step and allegedly assaulted the victim, before taking some of his belongings and leaving the area on foot.

“Investigating officers were able to get a suspect description, as well as some video that showed the suspect,” according to a RPS release.

“That information was shared with other officers and, shortly after, two other patrol members radioed that they had located a male who matched the suspect description in Victoria Park.”

Read more: Regina man arrested on sexual assault charges facing new charges for injury of a police dog

Sim John Kojah, of Regina was taken into custody without incident and further investigation led to a charge against him.

Kojah is charged with robbery and made his first court appearance on the charge in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
