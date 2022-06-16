Swoop launching non-stop flights from Edmonton to Charlottetown, Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian airline is launching two new non-stop flights from Edmonton this week.

Swoop announced Thursday that the new routes will connect Alberta’s capital with Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Moncton, N.B., this summer. The summer service to Prince Edward Island launched Thursday and flights to Moncton commence Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating today’s inaugural flight, connecting Edmonton and Charlottetown,” Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance for Swoop, said in a news release.

“Canadians are eager to reconnect with family and friends or book that long-awaited getaway and we’re proud to enable more cross-country connectivity through ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable fares.”

Edmonton International Airport said the announcement lines up with its plan to “increase non-stop destinations for high-demand areas,” adding that it has received feedback from travellers who say they want improved access by air to Atlantic Canada.

“There are so many proud Atlantic Canadians who come to Alberta, whether for work, family visits or vacation, and having these non-stop destinations will help make their travel experience even easier,” said Myron Keehn, EIA’s vice-president of air service, business development, government relations and ESG.

“We also know there are many Albertans who want to visit the wonderful east coast and see more of Canada.”

Keehn expressed gratitude to Swoop for announcing the new direct flights.

The Edmonton to Charlottetown and Moncton flights will depart twice a week until mid-September, Swoop said. The flights will continue until November but the frequency of departures will be reduced to once a week.

