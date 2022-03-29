Flair Airlines adding new winter flights to Arizona at 3 Alberta airports

Send this page to someone via email

Flair Airlines, an independent low-cost carrier based out of Edmonton, has announced flights from five Canadian airports to Tucson, Arizona starting next winter — including three in Alberta.

According to Flair Airlines CEO Garth Lund, the Edmonton International Airport and Fort McMurray Airport will see twice-weekly service.

The Lethbridge Airport, the Prince George Airport in northern B.C. and the Windsor International Airport in Ontario will have one flight per week.

The service to the Tucson International Airport will begin in late November and early December, and run into March 2023.

“What’s really exciting about this is — aside from Edmonton — most of these cities don’t right now have non-stop affordable service to the sun,” Lund said during a Tuesday news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the Lethbridge Airport only has one major carrier: WestJet became the sole airline servicing YQL after Air Canada dropped its routes in March 2020.

1:55 Air Canada ‘indefinitely’ suspending service at Lethbridge airport beginning March, 31 Air Canada ‘indefinitely’ suspending service at Lethbridge airport beginning March, 31 – Mar 12, 2020

“We’ve worked with Lethbridge Airport and the local authorities to be able to launch this service,” Lund said.

“Lethbridge has relatively limited air connectivity, and most people are needing to connect somewhere. So I think this is a great option for people.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Lethbridge has relatively limited air connectivity, and most people are needing to connect somewhere. So I think this is a great option for people."

Tucson is one of the southern state’s largest cities. Lund said while it might not be as well-known as some other more-established southern U.S. travel destinations like Phoenix and Palm Springs, the airline is looking to help change that.

“The sunshine, the resorts, the golf, the hiking, you know it has so many great things to offer,” he said. “As long as we work with Visit Tucson to get that message out to prospective visitors, I think it will be very popular.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been here the past few days (and) it’s a really nice place to come and visit.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I've been here the past few days (and) it's a really nice place to come and visit."

1:12 Flair airlines announces expansion Flair airlines announces expansion – Jul 8, 2021

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen said Arizona was one of the top picks Lethbridge residents said was a desirable “sun destination.”

“The City of Lethbridge has been proactively investing in our Airport to position us for an opportunity just like this and we are thrilled to welcome Flair Airlines to our community,” Hyggen said in a statement.

“I’m excited for this new partnership and I’m certain this will be a hot ticket for all southern Albertans.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm excited for this new partnership and I'm certain this will be a hot ticket for all southern Albertans."

A one-way direct flight from Lethbridge to Tucson is expected to cost about $125.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to demand for the routes, Lund said the airline is offering an attractive schedule, adding Flair’s lower cost operational business model will allow it to offer lower fares and stimulate interest.

In December 2021, the airline announced 30 new planes would hit the sky in less than two years’ time to reach its goal of having a fleet of 50 by 2025.

1:44 Flair Airlines unveils its first Boeing 737 MAX Flair Airlines unveils its first Boeing 737 MAX – Jun 10, 2021

— With files from Taz Dhaliwal and Jessika Guse, Global News