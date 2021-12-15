Menu

Economy

Flair Airlines to expand fleet by 30 aircraft by mid-2023

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 6:01 am
flair-air-new-fleet-2021-B.jpeg View image in full screen
File: The end tail of a Flair Airline aircraft. Global News

Edmonton-based Flair Airlines announced it will be expanding its fleet in a big way.

To achieve a goal set by the company of having a fleet of 50 by 2025, the airlines announced 30 new planes will take to the skies in less than two years.

Currently, the ultra-low-cost carrier has 12 aircraft in service, with 20 of the 30 announced on Wednesday morning to be in service by next summer.

Read more: Flair Airlines to train staff on human trafficking signs as part of #NotInMyCity program

The airlines said it would lease 14 new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which has a capacity of 189 seats and has 14 per cent less fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions than its predecessor, the Boeing 737 models.

“We’re on a mission to deliver low fares to Canadians and flying a state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX fleet means we can do this at the lowest passenger-mile cost in Canada, and with the lowest carbon emissions of any Canadian carrier,” said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines.

flair-air-new-fleet-2021-A.jpeg View image in full screen
File: A Flair Airline aircraft. Global News

“With our substantial fleet expansion, Canadian travellers can continue to benefit from Flair’s eye-popping fares and increased service from existing and new airports in our network across Canada, the United States and Mexico.”

Read more: Flair Airlines adding flights to Mexico from Alberta, B.C., Ontario

The airline operates service to 32 destinations within Canada and the U.S., with service beginning to Mexico come February 2022.

