Edmonton International Airport welcomes relaxed U.S. travel rules

The Edmonton International Airport (EIA) calls the Biden administration’s move to end COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers “positive.”

The changes came into effect Sunday.

“Any reduction in time-consuming processes would positively impact the passenger experience and process for Canadians to now travel to the U.S.,” reads a statement from Steve Maybee, vice president of communications, operations and infrastructure at EIA.

“We fully support the U.S. government’s decision and this further aligns with the broader international community that have removed vaccine mandate and COVID protocols.”

One Edmonton travel advisor said this is a big weight off travellers’ shoulders when preparing for a vacation.

“It’s going to be better at the airport for checking in,” said Leah Holt, travel advisor with Go Travel.

“Lineups were really bogged down — it’s another thing for agents to have to worry about checking tests.”

Holt noted it’s already starting to look like many more people will venture to the United States this summer, especially for quick trips.

“Even just for Disneyland and Disney for the summer. Lots of last-minute planning,” she said.

“A lot of people are also looking forward to going to New York for the weekend — also even just Seattle or Las Vegas trips — quick weekend trips that we can do.”

Holt still encourages people to do their own testing as they could have the virus.

She said people shouldn’t forget about cancellation insurance either.

“It’s one more step away from the pandemic, which I think we are all looking forward to,” Holt said.

The CDC will reassess its decision in 90 days and will continue to evaluate it on an ongoing basis.

“The pre-departure testing requirement for international travellers arriving into the U.S. has been in place since January 2021.

