Edmonton loses bid to host 2026 World Cup: ‘I’m disappointed’

Edmonton did not make the cut to be one of the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA revealed when unveiling the two Canadian locations that will be part of a joint bid also involving the United States and Mexico.

Canada will host 10 games at Toronto’s BMO Field and B.C. Place in Vancouver, another 10 will be played in Mexico, and the remaining 60 will take place at several locations across the U.S.

“I am disappointed to announce that Edmonton was not successful in our bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2026,” Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a news release.

"We advocated fiercely, we had our provincial and federal government partners on board to provide funding, and most of all, we had the support of Edmontonians."

“I am proud of the bid that we put forward, and I will explore other ways to put Edmonton on the world stage. I wish the recently announced host cities the best of luck in 2026. I will continue to work tirelessly to increase tourism, create jobs and foster community here in Edmonton, Alberta’s capital city.”

The Edmonton Elks also issued a club statement saying they were disappointed.

“As proud members of the Edmonton community we’re disappointed by the news that our city won’t play host to games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We know Edmonton would’ve been a tremendous host, as it has been so many times before for other premier sporting events.

“We look forward to working with our partners at the City of Edmonton to ensure Commonwealth Stadium continues to evolve and is capable of hosting premier events, while also providing the best possible home for us as the stadium’s anchor tenant.”

Alberta’s minister of culture said the province shares in the “collective disappointment” that Edmonton was not chosen.

“It is unfortunate that soccer fans will not experience the beauty and vibrancy of Edmonton and our province as a whole. Alberta’s government worked hard and committed a significant financial sum to help the bid along,” Ron Orr said in a statement.

“Our province has hosted countless world-class sporting events. Commonwealth Stadium is the biggest facility in Western Canada and would play an excellent host.

“While they won’t have the opportunity to see the games here, we do hope fans visiting Canada watch the matches and take the opportunity to travel to Alberta and experience our first-class western hospitality, our picturesque landscapes and our energetic cities.

“I wish to thank the City of Edmonton for its courage and vision. Your enthusiasm for these games has been noteworthy. We share your disappointment with this decision. I congratulate the successful 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities.”

