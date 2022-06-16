Manitoba pledges $200K for Candace House expansion

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has pledged $200,000 to help pay for an expansion of Candace House, a not-for-profit set up to help victims of crime and their families navigate the justice system.

The provincial funding comes less than a month after the death of Cliff Derksen, who founded Candace House along with his wife Wilma following their daughter’s murder.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the money will be used to help cover costs of work that will see the organization’s Kennedy Street facility more than double in size.

“We know how integral organizations like Candace House are in helping people in their healing journeys,” Goertzen said in a release.

Cliff Derksen, advocate for families of crime victims, has died – May 25, 2022

“This project will create a kitchen space and more accessible washrooms. Both are much needed and we’re proud to support this.”

The expansion will see the building grow to over 3,600 square feet from 1,500 square feet, the province said.

Cliff Derksen died May 22 following a battle with cancer.

Candace House opened in 2018 and is named after Cliff and Wilma’s daughter, Candace Derksen, who was murdered at the age of 13 in 1984.

The Derksens became well-known advocates for victims’ rights in the years following their daughter’s death.

Candace House is designed to give families attending court proceedings a place to take refuge during breaks as well as support throughout trials.

Candace House opens to the public to help victims' families – Dec 10, 2018

The province said the organization has supported more than 500 family members and loved ones following the loss of 58 Manitobans due to violent crime.

“Since opening three-and-a-half years ago, we have recognized the incredibly positive impact that survivor-oriented, trauma-informed and culturally safe spaces make for victims and survivors of violent crime,” Candace House executive director Cecilly Hildebrand said in the release.

“We are excited to receive this funding … as it will help allow Candace House to expand to ensure we are able to meet the demand for our services and provide wraparound support for families impacted by violent crime as they navigate Manitoba’s justice system.”

The funding comes through the province’s Building Sustainable Communities fund.

