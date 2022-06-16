Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia mum on new carbon tax 6 months before federal increase kicks in

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Gas expert weighs in on carbon tax' Gas expert weighs in on carbon tax
On Friday the federal carbon tax went up about two cents per litre. Meanwhile, on the same day the UCP stopped collecting Alberta's 13 cents per litre fuel tax. Dan McTeague shares his insight on what Albertans can expect at the pumps – Apr 3, 2022

Nova Scotia’s government is keeping mum on whether it will introduce a carbon tax, six months before it needs to make a decision.

Premier Tim Houston said today following a cabinet meeting that discussions are ongoing with the federal government and that analysis is being done on a new carbon pricing deal.

Houston adds that any decision on a carbon-pricing scheme will be done with the rising cost of living in mind in order to protect Nova Scotians.

Read more: High gas prices likely to continue into 2023, research firm says

The province operates its own cap-and-trade program for large industrial emitters that has been in place since 2019.

Environment Minister Tim Halman says the province has yet to decide on whether to stick with cap and trade, to introduce a carbon tax, or to go with a hybrid of the two models.

Houston says whatever is decided will have to comply with new federal requirements that will increase the price of carbon in six months by $15 per tonne, and then again every year until it hits $170 per tonne in 2030.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagCarbon Tax tagCarbon Pricing tagTim Houston tagCap and Trade tag

