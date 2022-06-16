Fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces 2 additional sexual assault charges in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing two new sexual assault charges.

Toronto police say the force charged Nygard with two counts of sexual assault on Wednesday.

Nygard was charged last fall with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in alleged incidents in Toronto dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

He was also charged in March with sexual assault and forcible confinement relating to alleged offences in Quebec involving the same victim between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998.

Nygard also faces sex-related charges in the United States, and federal Justice Minister David Lametti has said that while Nygard would be extradited to the U.S., it will only happen after the cases against him in Canada are resolved.

Nygard has denied all the allegations against him.