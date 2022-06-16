Menu

Canada

Company plans to reopen Cape Breton coal mine after 2-year shutdown: councillor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2022 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Questions raised about safety records of men opening N.S. coal mine' Questions raised about safety records of men opening N.S. coal mine
Mon, Apr 18: A Global News 16x9 investigation is raising questions about the safety records of two men who were set to reopen a coal mine in Donkin, N.S. Gil Shochat reports – Apr 18, 2016

A local politician in Cape Breton says the shuttered Donkin coal mine could be reopening.

Regional councillor James Edwards says the mine’s owner, Kameron Collieries, recently told a community liaison committee that plans are in the works to restart operations.

The underground mine was shut down two years ago amid slumping coal prices and repeated government warnings about roof falls inside the mine.

Read more: Owners of Cape Breton’s Donkin coal mine permanently close underground operation 

Edwards says the reopening won’t happen until the owners receive a number of government approvals.

He says once those approvals are in place, the mine could resume operations in 90 days.

Kameron Collieries did not respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
