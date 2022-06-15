Rempel Garner says she’s considering bid to become leader of UCP in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

With a prominent former federal politician planning to leave his post as Alberta’s premier, another prominent politician who still serves as an MP says she is considering whether to run for his job.

Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner, a member of the Conservative Party of Canada, announced in a thread on Twitter Wednesday night that she is “giving a provincial leadership bid serious consideration” as the race to become the new leader of the United Conservative Party heats up.

“In recent weeks, I have been encouraged to seek the leadership of the United Conservative Party,” she tweeted. “This is not a decision that should be taken lightly by anyone.”

Rempel Garner’s tweets noted she believes the current federal government is “hostile to Alberta’s interests” and suggested she believes the Alberta NDP is an ally of the federal Liberal government.

“We can’t allow the NDP — or (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau — to squander Alberta’s future,” she tweeted. “Alberta is — and always has been — my top priority.

“Today, I can confirm that I am giving a provincial leadership bid serious consideration. I owe it to Albertans to give this critical decision my full and complete attention.”

Rempel Garner said she would make a decision based on conversations with the people she represents and “will no longer be participating in the federal Conservative leadership race so that I can focus on how to best serve my province.”

Rempel Garner has been serving as campaign co-chair for Patrick Brown as he tries to become leader of the CPC.

If Rempel Garner decides to enter the UCP leadership race, she would join an already crowded field of candidates who have officially declared they want the job.

Premier Jason Kenney announced his intention to step down as UCP leader last month after receiving 51.4 per cent support in his leadership review vote. While it was enough under party rules to remain in his position, Kenney said the number did not amount to adequate support to continue on as party leader.

The UCP caucus later decided that Kenney would stay on as leader until a replacement is chosen.

