Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won’t run in next UCP leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Kenney attends 1st cabinet meeting since announcing he plans to step down as UCP leader' Kenney attends 1st cabinet meeting since announcing he plans to step down as UCP leader
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 20, 2022) On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney entered his first cabinet meeting after announcing he plans to step down as UCP leader and received a standing ovation. Tom Vernon has the latest on the political situation in Alberta.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative Party.

Kenney told his call-in radio show on Corus Entertainment radio stations in Alberta that if he was considering running, he would not be staying on as UCP leader until the new leader is chosen. Corus is the parent company of Global News.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney to remain focused on ‘people’s business’ until new UCP leader is chosen

It was the first time Kenney took questions surrounding his surprise decision this week to step down despite winning a party leadership review.

Kenney captured just 51 per cent of the vote in the mail-in ballot of party members but said that’s not enough of a mandate to remain in the top job.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The premier says he expected a higher support number based on conversations he had been having around the province, but admits he was actually a bit relieved when he saw the result.

He says at 53 he is too young to retire but will now have time to pursue some personal things that he has had to put off for years.

Click to play video: 'The federal implications of Jason Kenney’s resignation from the UCP' The federal implications of Jason Kenney’s resignation from the UCP
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagJason Kenney tagpolitics tagUCP tagUnited Conservative Party tagUnited Conservatives tagUCP leadership race tagKenney tagUCP leadership review tagUnited Conservative Party Leadership Race tagjason kenney radio show tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers