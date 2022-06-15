20-year-old Saskatoon woman charged with second degree murder

Send this page to someone via email

A third person has been charged in the ongoing investigation into the death of Trinity Squirrel.

A 20-year-old Saskatoon woman was charged with second degree murder on June 15.

This follows charges laid against a 33-year-old woman and a 27 year-old man from Saskatoon for second degree murder back in April.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., April 15, 2022, Warman RCMP responded to a report of an injured person on Hodgson Road near Highway #7, about 5 kilometers southwest of Saskatoon. The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after emergency responders arrived.

The incident was not believed to be random.

No other arrests are anticipated.

