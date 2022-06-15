Menu

Comments

Crime

Battleford RCMP searching for 3 women following armed robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 5:31 pm
North Battleford RCMP View image in full screen
The Battleford RCMP are asking the public to help identify the three women in the photo who are wanted in connection to an armed robbery in North Battleford. Photos supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

Police are seeking information from the public to help them identify and locate three female suspects in connection with an armed robbery in North Battleford, Sask.

Read more: North Battleford RCMP make arrest following armed and barricaded crisis

The Battleford RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, after three women entered a business on 100th Street.

“One of the three suspects produced a shotgun during the incident, struck an employee of the business with the stock of the firearm and attempted to gain access to the till but was not successful,” police said in a press release.

“The suspects then fled on foot with a small amount of merchandise from the business. One employee sustained minor injuries in the incident.”

Read more: RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides

Mounties are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the North Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides' RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides
RCMP major crimes releases video related to Christmas Eve homicides – Apr 26, 2022
