Battleford RCMP searching for 3 women following armed robbery

Police are seeking information from the public to help them identify and locate three female suspects in connection with an armed robbery in North Battleford, Sask.

The Battleford RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, after three women entered a business on 100th Street.

“One of the three suspects produced a shotgun during the incident, struck an employee of the business with the stock of the firearm and attempted to gain access to the till but was not successful,” police said in a press release.

“The suspects then fled on foot with a small amount of merchandise from the business. One employee sustained minor injuries in the incident.”

Mounties are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the North Battleford RCMP at (306) 446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

