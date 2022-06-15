B.C. Mounties arrest armed gas station robbery suspect after Williams Lake standoff

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say “several” people were arrested Wednesday, following an armed gas station robbery that culminated in a stand off at a home in Williams Lake, B.C.

According to Williams Lake RCMP, the robbery took place at an Esso station in 150 Mile House shortly after 4 a.m.

Police say a man confronted the lone employee with a gun before fleeing with cash and merchandise in a dark Chrysler 200 with Alberta licence plates.

Police later tracked the vehicle to a home on 9th Avenue in Williams Lake.

“I got woken up this morning to the police wanting everybody to come out of the house,” Wendy Bonazew, who lives in the building, told Global News Wednesday afternoon.

“It turns out that somebody that had just robbed a gas station in 150 Mile decided to stop at my house. I had no idea. And then the police called us all out and it took this long for the young man to finally come out.”

RCMP said there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.