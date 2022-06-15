Menu

Crime

B.C. Mounties arrest armed gas station robbery suspect after Williams Lake standoff

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 7:13 pm
Surveillance images of a robbery suspect at a 150 Mile House gas station Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Surveillance images of a robbery suspect at a 150 Mile House gas station Wednesday morning. Williams Lake RCMP

RCMP say “several” people were arrested Wednesday, following an armed gas station robbery that culminated in a stand off at a home in Williams Lake, B.C.

According to Williams Lake RCMP, the robbery took place at an Esso station in 150 Mile House shortly after 4 a.m.

Read more: Arrest made after B.C. gas station robbed by suspect with toddler: police

Police say a man confronted the lone employee with a gun before fleeing with cash and merchandise in a dark Chrysler 200 with Alberta licence plates.

Police later tracked the vehicle to a home on 9th Avenue in Williams Lake.

RCMP at the site of a standoff in Williams Lake after “several” people were arrested on Wednesday. View image in full screen
RCMP at the site of a standoff in Williams Lake after “several” people were arrested on Wednesday. Global News

“I got woken up this morning to the police wanting everybody to come out of the house,” Wendy Bonazew, who lives in the building, told Global News Wednesday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It turns out that somebody that had just robbed a gas station in 150 Mile decided to stop at my house. I had no idea. And then the police called us all out and it took this long for the young man to finally come out.”

Read more: B.C. Mounties investigating Thursday armed robbery in Lake Country

RCMP said there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211.

