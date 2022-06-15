Menu

Canada

Winnipeg teenager hospitalized after Point Douglas stabbing

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 6:06 pm
texas shooting View image in full screen
Siren, police car - selective focus. Getty Images

A Winnipeg teen is in hospital after he was stabbed in the Point Douglas area. Winnipeg Police responded to the call at around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Officers found the 18-year-old on Higgins Avenue with a stab wound to his upper body.

Read more: Man’s shoes stolen after stabbing, another shot in car in violent weekend in Winnipeg

The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition, where police say he remains. Major Crimes continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 204-986-6519 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477).

