Winnipeg teenager hospitalized after Point Douglas stabbing

A Winnipeg teen is in hospital after he was stabbed in the Point Douglas area. Winnipeg Police responded to the call at around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. Officers found the 18-year-old on Higgins Avenue with a stab wound to his upper body.

The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition, where police say he remains. Major Crimes continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 204-986-6519 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786 TIPS (8477).

