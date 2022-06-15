SUV deemed to have ‘no connection’ to child’s body found in Toronto dumpster: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a vehicle that investigators were trying to locate in connection with the body of a child found dumpster in Toronto has been located. They have determined the vehicle has “no connection to the investigation.”

On May 2, the remains of a girl between the ages of four and seven we found in a dumpster used at a construction site of a vacant home in the Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue area.

Police have been working to identify the girl and determine the cause of her death.

Officers said she may have been dead as early as the summer or fall of 2021.

Earlier this month, officers released a composite sketch of the child, in hopes that someone may recognize her.

Officers have also released photos of articles of clothing they believe may help identify the victim.

View image in full screen Item of clothing. Toronto Police

View image in full screen Item of clothing – a blanket. Toronto Police

Speaking at a press conference on June 7, Toronto Police Insp. Hank Idsinga said the vehicle had been captured on video “stopping on Dale Avenue in the area of the dumpster on Thursday, April 28 2022 at 10:26 p.m.”

On Wednesday, police said the SUV — a 2011 to 2014 dark coloured Porsche Cayenne — had been located.

“Since the conference, (investigators) have located the vehicle and spoken to the driver,” police said in a news release. “It was determined the vehicle and driver have no connection to the investigation.”

The force continues to urge members of the public to “concentrate on the composite sketches of the girl.”

Police said she is three-foot-six-inches tall with a thin build, and has black curly hair that was sectioned in four short ponytails. Two of the ponytails were braided and secured with black and blue elastics.

She is described as Black, of African or mixed-African descent. According to police, the girl had all her teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.