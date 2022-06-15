Menu

Crime

RCMP search for suspicious person in Westlock, Alta. places schools, hospital on alert

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 3:52 pm
FILE: The Westlock Healthcare Centre in Westlock, Alta. on April 30, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: The Westlock Healthcare Centre in Westlock, Alta. on April 30, 2020. Global News

Several schools at a small town north of Edmonton were placed in a hold and secure for a few hours while police searched for a suspicious person Wednesday.

Just before 10 a.m., RCMP said the detachment in Westlock, Alta., received a report of a man in camouflage clothing wearing a backpack that appeared to contain a possible firearm.

Police said he was walking on 107 Street, walking towards Highway 44.

RCMP responded to the area and talked to residents, who confirmed the earlier sightings, however in the hours since police said he wasn’t seen again.

RCMP advised some local schools of the situation and both R. F. Staples Secondary School and Westlock Elementary School were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution.

Read more: What’s the difference between a school lockdown and a ‘hold and secure’?

Westlock Mayor Mayor Ralph Leriger told Global News the Westlock Healthcare Centre was also placed under lockdown.

RCMP said officers made patrols and spoke to residents, but it was “unclear what if any offenses were committed or if there was a risk to the community.”

The Pembina Hills School Division said the hold and secure ended around 1 p.m. after further direction from Mounties.

Around 1:30 p.m., Leriger provided an update and said everything appeared to be open and back to normal again.

