Owners of farm in St. Catharines area say worker killed in collision ‘tragic’

A family-owned wholesale flower grower in Niagara Region is calling the death of one its employees a “tragedy.”

Spring Valley Gardens has identified the deceased migrant worker, hit by an SUV on Monday, through a Go Fund Me campaign surpassing $24,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The farm owners set up the fundraiser to aid the family of Fermin Santo Sanchez who leaves behind a wife and three children in Mexico.

“Fermin was very popular at Spring Valley Gardens, the greenhouse where he worked for 11 years,” Spring Valley said in a release.

“He was a kind, diligent worker, loved by his bosses, co-workers, and especially his family.”

Spring Valley said Sanchez and two friends were cycling back from Port Dalhousie on Monday night when one of the three got a flat tire.

The men opted to walk their bikes the rest of the way back to their residence on Seventh Street when a Ford Edge collided with them between South Service Road and Second Avenue Louth around 6:30 p.m.

Niagara Regional Police collision investigators say all three cyclists were treated on scene and taken by paramedics to a local hospital. Sanchez was later pronounced deceased.

The two other cyclists, 36 and 42-years-old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One has since been released from hospital.

NRPS spokesperson Cst. Phil Gavin told Global News the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid so far in the matter.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to Niagara Regional Police.

