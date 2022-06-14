Cyclist dead following collision with SUV in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision involving three cyclists and an SUV west of St. Catharines on Monday night.

Niagara police say the riders were struck just after 6:30 p.m. by a Ford Edge on Seventh Street Louth between the South Service Road and Second Avenue Louth.

Collision investigators say all three cyclists were treated at the scene and taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

“One of the cyclists was in critical condition at the scene,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

“Despite resuscitative efforts at the scene and at the hospital, he was later pronounced deceased.”

The two other cyclists were last reported to be in stable condition as of Monday night suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Seventh Street Louth was closed overnight for hours for an investigation which was still ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to Niagara Regional Police.