Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cyclist dead following collision with SUV in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 7:53 am
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a collision west of St. Catharines involving three cyclists and an SUV on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a collision west of St. Catharines involving three cyclists and an SUV on June 13, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead after a collision involving three cyclists and an SUV west of St. Catharines on Monday night.

Niagara police say the riders were struck just after 6:30 p.m. by a Ford Edge on Seventh Street Louth between the South Service Road and Second Avenue Louth.

Collision investigators say all three cyclists were treated at the scene and taken by paramedics to a local hospital.

Read more: Woman charged in downtown St. Catharines stabbing

“One of the cyclists was in critical condition at the scene,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in a release.

Trending Stories

“Despite resuscitative efforts at the scene and at the hospital, he was later pronounced deceased.”

Story continues below advertisement

The two other cyclists were last reported to be in stable condition as of Monday night suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Seventh Street Louth was closed overnight for hours for an investigation which was still ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to Niagara Regional Police.

Click to play video: 'Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years' Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagNiagara Region tagMotor Vehicle Collision tagSt Catharines news tagNiagara Region news tagsouth service road tagseventh street louth tagfatal collision st. catharines tagsecond avenue louth tagst. catharines collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers