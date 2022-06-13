Woman charged in downtown St. Catharines stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old woman has been charged following a stabbing in St. Catharines early Monday.

Niagara police say the incident happened near Church and Carlisle streets just before 1:30 a.m. and involved an altercation with a group of people.

A female victim, in her 30’s, was transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of injuries, according to police spokesperson in a release.

She was listed in stable condition as of late Monday morning.

A woman from St. Catharines is facing an assault with a weapon charge.

