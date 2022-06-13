Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged in downtown St. Catharines stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:58 am
Niagara Regional Police say they've charged one person after a woman was stabbed on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they've charged one person after a woman was stabbed on June 13, 2022. Global News

A 20-year-old woman has been charged following a stabbing in St. Catharines early Monday.

Niagara police say the incident happened near Church and Carlisle streets  just before 1:30 a.m. and involved an altercation with a group of people.

Read more: Niagara police homicide detectives investigate after 3 shot in St. Catharines

A female victim, in her 30’s, was transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of injuries, according to police spokesperson in a release.

Trending Stories

She was listed in stable condition as of late Monday morning.

A woman from St. Catharines is facing an assault with a weapon charge.

Click to play video: 'Why the power of healing can be the greatest gift this Father’s Day' Why the power of healing can be the greatest gift this Father’s Day
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagNiagara tagSt. Catharines tagassault with a weapon tagNiagara Region tagChurch Street tagstabbing in st. catharines tagcarlisle street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers