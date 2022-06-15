REAL District unveils entertainment, programming for this year’s Queen City Ex

Send this page to someone via email

This year’s Queen City Exhibition (QCX) will be back this summer with a full slate of entertainment, programming and a focus on making the annual event affordable for families amid rising prices of gas and groceries.

To help ease financial burdens, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) District announced Wednesday that gate admissions for all patrons, regardless of age, will be $5 for one day only, on Aug. 3.

Read more: The QCX returns to Regina

“We know that families and individuals are having to make hard choices about how to spend any discretionary income,” said Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL. “There’s something special about the exhibition. It’s what summer is all about in Regina and we want to make it as accessible to as many people as possible by providing a reduced gate admission on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got an incredible lineup of entertainment, rides, food, and fun to make amazing moments and memories with family and friends.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We've got an incredible lineup of entertainment, rides, food, and fun to make amazing moments and memories with family and friends."

Wayne Morsky, QCX Association president, said during a press conference that this year’s theme is It’s Time to Turn up the Fun – with a focus on making this year’s exhibition a fun and memorable event for all.

“Last year, we were talking about COVID and the challenges of opening back up,” Morsky said. “This year’s exhibition is back to its normal time … our team has worked incredibly hard to put together a lineup of entertainment, food and fun that you won’t soon forget. It’s time to have a good time.”

Entertainers such as Street Heart and Jason Derulo will take the stage in Confederation Park during the QCX. Family shows will run every day from 1 – 7 p.m. inside the Viterra International Trade Centre (VITC) where Paw Patrol, Canine Circus, and Dale K the Hypnotist will be featured.

The QCX will also feature the addition of an Indigenous Village which will led by Saskatchewan’s own World Champion Hoop Dance Terrence Littletent where traditional teachings and performances will be held throughout the week.

For rodeo fans, the QCX announced the return of the Pile O’Bones Rodeo for two nights, Aug. 5-6, inside the Brandt Centre starting at 6:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The QCX will take place Aug. 3 – 7, at the REAL District and advanced tickets go on sale starting June 16, at 10 a.m. Details on tickets, events and the list of entertainment can be found on the QCX website.

2:12 The QCX returns to Regina The QCX returns to Regina – Aug 21, 2021