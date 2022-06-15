Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region’s top paramedic, Stephen Van Valkenburg, to retire at end of August

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 2:36 pm
Waterloo Region announced Wednesday that Stephen Van Valkenburg, who is the Chief of Paramedic Services, is retiring at the end of August. View image in full screen
Waterloo Region announced Wednesday that Stephen Van Valkenburg, who is the Chief of Paramedic Services, is retiring at the end of August. Waterloo Region

For the second time this year, a leader of an emergency service unit in Waterloo Region has announced that he is stepping away from his position.

Waterloo Region announced Wednesday that Stephen Van Valkenburg, who is the Chief of Paramedic Services, is retiring at the end of August.

Read more: Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

“I would like to thank the staff at Paramedic Services for their support and dedicated service to the residents of our Region,” Van Valkenburg said.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Paramedic Services for the Region of Waterloo and elevate the service to its current state with the input and assistance of a great team.”

Van Valkenburg saw new ambulance stations opened in Kitchener, Woolwich and Wellesley as well as the new North Division deployment headquarters in Woolwich Township during his nine-year tenure.

The region also added 17 12-hour ambulances, an emergency rescue unit, an all-terrain vehicle and trailer for inaccessible patient calls, and power stretchers and loading systems.

Read more: Region donates $1 million to ambitious new Waterloo Eye Institute: UWaterloo

Van Valkenburg joins Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin in having announced that they are stepping aside from their roles.

Larkin’s tenure as police chief of Waterloo Region will come to an end next month.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
