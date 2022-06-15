Provincial anti-money-laundering unit needed in wake of federal agency failures, B.C. inquiry finds

British Columbia’s money-laundering inquiry has faulted senior provincial government ministers, including former premier Christy Clark, for being warned about incredible growth in suspected laundering of criminal cash in government casinos, but failing to “ensure such funds were not accepted.”

While Commissioner Austin Cullen found that Clark and former B.C. Liberal gaming minister Rich Coleman were among the senior elected officials and the B.C. Lottery Corporation managers who failed to stem suspected criminal proceeds flooding into B.C. coffers — in some cases ignoring repeated and escalating warnings — Cullen said there was no evidence on the part of politicians that failures to act were motivated by corruption.

Cullen’s final report, released Wednesday, included new data that detailed the stunning growth in cash transactions into B.C. casinos that investigators first flagged in 2008, and how these suspect transactions continued unabated until at least 2014, when B.C. casinos accepted $1.2 billion in cash transactions that were $10,000 or more. Many of these transactions matched indicators for criminal cash, Cullen said, because they were delivered to casinos in bricks of cash and in duffel bags.

Provincial politicians weren’t the only ones rebuked in the his 1,800-page report. He found that B.C.’s economy, including casinos, real estate sector, banks and law offices face big money-laundering risks, and that money laundering’s growth has been enabled by the failure of the federal RCMP and Fintrac, Ottawa’s anti-money-laundering agency.

Cullen found that Fintrac’s reporting regime is essentially wasteful and the “RCMP’s lack of attention has allowed for the unchecked growth of money laundering since at least 2012.”

This finding resulted in one of his most impactful recommendations: a new B.C. anti-money-laundering enforcement and investigation unit to fill the federal money-laundering enforcement gap.

He also recommended that B.C. implement an independent legislative anti-money-laundering commissioner who would be accountable to the public, rather than the provincial government.

He concluded that despite mounting evidence of B.C.’s money-laundering problems and public concern since 2008, “governments have failed to grasp the nature,” of the problem, and that “it is time to change this trend permanently.”

He did note that some of his recommendations may face barriers from Canada’s constitutional makeup, which gives the federal government primacy in many law enforcement matters.

