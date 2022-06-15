Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 between Field and Golden

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 has been closed with no timetable of reopening due to a “major vehicle incident” between Field and Golden, according to DriveBC.

🔺 CLOSED – #BCHwy1 between #FieldBC and #GoldenBC due to a major vehicle incident within Yoho National Park. Assessment in progress, please use an alternate route. Estimated opening time is unavailable. #Yoho #AB 🔺 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 15, 2022

Officials said an assessment is in progress and motorists are being asked to look for alternative routes.

“A vehicle incident (has occurred) between Golden Donald Upper Road and Visitor Centre Access Road for 53.5 kilometres (Golden to Field),” wrote DriveBC staff in an alert.

“Estimated time of opening (is) not available and no detour route is available.”

More information to come.

