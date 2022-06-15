Menu

Traffic

Vehicle crash closes Highway 1 between Field and Golden

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 12:11 pm
Highway 1 closure View image in full screen
A crash has shut down Highway 1 Wednesday morning, between Golden and Field. DriveBC

Highway 1 has been closed with no timetable of reopening due to a “major vehicle incident” between Field and Golden, according to DriveBC.

Read more: Semi-truck makes dangerous pass on B.C. highway

Officials said an assessment is in progress and motorists are being asked to look for alternative routes.

“A vehicle incident (has occurred) between Golden Donald Upper Road and Visitor Centre Access Road for 53.5 kilometres (Golden to Field),” wrote DriveBC staff in an alert.

“Estimated time of opening (is) not available and no detour route is available.”

More information to come.

