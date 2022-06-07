Video shows loose tire flying down Burnaby’s Highway 1 as cars swerve

Video posted online shows a frightening incident for drivers along Highway 1 in Burnaby on Sunday.
Just after 2:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said they were called after drivers reported a tire came off a pickup truck travelling eastbound and struck several vehicles travelling westbound near the Highway 1 Kensington exit.
The windshield and roof of one of those vehicles, a minivan, were partially caved in and one man inside was seriously hurt, police said.
The interior dash of the van was also damaged from the force of the wheel’s impact.
The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The tire was found about 100 yards east of the collision site, police said, and the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.
Comments