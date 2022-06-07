Video shows loose tire flying down Burnaby’s Highway 1 as cars swerve

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Video posted online shows a frightening incident for drivers along Highway 1 in Burnaby on Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said they were called after drivers reported a tire came off a pickup truck travelling eastbound and struck several vehicles travelling westbound near the Highway 1 Kensington exit.

Read more: Man charged in 2021 fatal hit and run in Burnaby

The windshield and roof of one of those vehicles, a minivan, were partially caved in and one man inside was seriously hurt, police said.

The interior dash of the van was also damaged from the force of the wheel’s impact.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The tire was found about 100 yards east of the collision site, police said, and the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

1:41 Teen girl dies in collision with dump truck in Burnaby Teen girl dies in collision with dump truck in Burnaby – May 6, 2022