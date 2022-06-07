Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Video shows loose tire flying down Burnaby’s Highway 1 as cars swerve

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Video shows tire flying loose down B.C. highway' Video shows tire flying loose down B.C. highway
WATCH: Video uploaded to YouTube shows a frightening incident for B.C. drivers on Sunday. Just after 2:30 p.m. along Highway 1 in Burnaby a tire came off an eastbound pickup truck at high speed and hit a number of vehicles travelling westbound. Credit: 4 Cylinder/YouTube

Video posted online shows a frightening incident for drivers along Highway 1 in Burnaby on Sunday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP said they were called after drivers reported a tire came off a pickup truck travelling eastbound and struck several vehicles travelling westbound near the Highway 1 Kensington exit.

Read more: Man charged in 2021 fatal hit and run in Burnaby

The windshield and roof of one of those vehicles, a minivan, were partially caved in and one man inside was seriously hurt, police said.

Trending Stories

The interior dash of the van was also damaged from the force of the wheel’s impact.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The tire was found about 100 yards east of the collision site, police said, and the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Teen girl dies in collision with dump truck in Burnaby' Teen girl dies in collision with dump truck in Burnaby
Teen girl dies in collision with dump truck in Burnaby – May 6, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnaby tagHighway 1 tagFlying Tire tagBurnaby Highway tagBurnaby tire tagBurnaby tire video tagFlying tire Burnaby tagHighway 1 Burnaby tagHighway 1 tire video tagLoose tire video tagTire loose tagTire loose Burnaby tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers