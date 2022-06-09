Menu

Crime

Social media videos show motorcyclists speeding almost 300 km/h on B.C. highway

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 7:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Videos shared on social media show motorcyclists speeding down Vancouver Island highway' Videos shared on social media show motorcyclists speeding down Vancouver Island highway
Saanich police are looking for multiple motorcycle riders who are shown in videos posted to social media. Police said they received multiple 911 calls Monday night when drivers on Highway 17 saw the motorcycles weaving in and out of traffic and doing stunts such as wheelies.

Saanich, B.C., police officers are searching for at least three motorcycle riders after videos were shared online showing some dangerous driving behaviour.

The videos show several motorcyclists pulling stunts and speeding up to 300 km/h.

They can also be seen weaving in and out of traffic.

Police said more than 12 people called 911 Monday night around 7 p.m. after spotting the motorcyclists racing up and down Highway 17 from Saanich to Sidney.

“The videos came to our attention the following day and they certainly are telling of how these individuals are driving or riding these motorcycles in such a dangerous and disrespectful manner for all the other road users on the highway,” Const. Markus Anastasiades with Saanich police told Global News.

“It shows speeds in excess of 250 km/h, weaving in and out of traffic, stunting, doing wheelies and certainly putting all road users at risk. So it’s very disturbing video.”

Police officers attempted to stop them but they sped away at even higher speeds.

A speed reading clocked one motorcycle going 270 km/h at the time, police said.

Another video shows a rider speeding around 290 km/h.

Ron Cronk, executive director of the Vancouver Island Safety Council, said he was shocked when he saw the videos posted online.

“Disbelief that they would disregard public safety,” he said, “and not just their safety but the safety of others on the highway.”

Cronk said they need the public’s help to identify the riders.

“Let’s take the motorcycles away. Maybe there’s an opportunity to do civil forfeiture or something, where they give up these things.”

The videos have now been taken down.

Anastasiades said officers have received some tips and information from the public and they are still looking for dashcam video from other drivers on the highway.

