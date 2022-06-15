Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek information to solve 3 cold cases

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted June 15, 2022 12:36 pm
Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police are looking for information to solve two unsolved homicide cases and one missing person file. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police are looking for information to solve two unsolved homicide cases and one missing person file. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Calgary police are looking for information to solve two unsolved homicide cases and one missing person file.

Investigators say three specific cases could be solved with the public’s help: the homicides of Colton Crowshoe and Hussam Ismail, along with the disappearance of Monique Mattar.

“No matter how much time has passed since an incident, we remain committed to finding closure for a victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in an emailed statement on Wednesday morning.

Read more: Calgary officials say they recognize safety needed for downtown revitalization

Crowshoe, 18, went missing after leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area on July 4, 2014. His body was found retention pond at 16 Avenue N.E. and Stoney Trail, according to police. Police say Crowshoe’s death is a homicide and officers have received numerous tips into the case.

Ismail, 31, was found dead in a vehicle with bullet holes near 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N. on Feb. 23, 2017 after police responded to reports of a man who appeared to be in medical distress in his stopped vehicle.

Trending Stories

Police said his death was determined to be a homicide, and a composite sketch of the suspect believed to be involved in the homicide was released by police.

Monique Mattar, 44, went missing after last being seen in the northeast community of Greenview at around 5 p.m. on April 20, 2009. Mattar was never located and the Calgary Police Service missing person team is looking to speak with anyone who has information about her disappearance.

Police say Mattar is approximately five feet six inches tall and 134 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She also has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

14
A picture of Monique Mattar who went missing in 2009. View image in gallery mode
A picture of Monique Mattar who went missing in 2009. City of Calgary Newsroom
24
A picture of Hussam Ismail who was found dead in Calgary by police in 2017. View image in gallery mode
A picture of Hussam Ismail who was found dead in Calgary by police in 2017. City of Calgary Newsroom
34
A picture of Colton Crowshoe who was found dead by police in 2014. View image in gallery mode
A picture of Colton Crowshoe who was found dead by police in 2014.
44
A composite sketch of the suspect in the homicide of Hussam Ismail in 2017. View image in gallery mode
A composite sketch of the suspect in the homicide of Hussam Ismail in 2017. City of Calgary Newsroom

 

The Calgary Police Service says anyone with information should contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

