Calgary police seek information to solve 3 cold cases

Calgary police are looking for information to solve two unsolved homicide cases and one missing person file.
Investigators say three specific cases could be solved with the public’s help: the homicides of Colton Crowshoe and Hussam Ismail, along with the disappearance of Monique Mattar.
“No matter how much time has passed since an incident, we remain committed to finding closure for a victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in an emailed statement on Wednesday morning.
“These investigations will not be closed until they are solved.”
Crowshoe, 18, went missing after leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area on July 4, 2014. His body was found retention pond at 16 Avenue N.E. and Stoney Trail, according to police. Police say Crowshoe’s death is a homicide and officers have received numerous tips into the case.
Ismail, 31, was found dead in a vehicle with bullet holes near 12 Avenue N.E. and Centre Street N. on Feb. 23, 2017 after police responded to reports of a man who appeared to be in medical distress in his stopped vehicle.
Police said his death was determined to be a homicide, and a composite sketch of the suspect believed to be involved in the homicide was released by police.
Monique Mattar, 44, went missing after last being seen in the northeast community of Greenview at around 5 p.m. on April 20, 2009. Mattar was never located and the Calgary Police Service missing person team is looking to speak with anyone who has information about her disappearance.
Police say Mattar is approximately five feet six inches tall and 134 pounds with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. She also has a tribal tattoo on her lower back.
The Calgary Police Service says anyone with information should contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
