Crime

Town hall to highlight Cobourg Police Service’s body-worn camera rollout

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 10:26 am
The Cobourg Police Service will soon have its front-line officers with body-worn cameras. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service will soon have its front-line officers with body-worn cameras. Cobourg Police Service

Training is underway for officers for the Cobourg Police Service’s new body-worn camera program.

The service says the program rollout began on June 10 with the first cohort of front-line officers to be training until June 24.

Read more: Police body cameras in Canada: How common are they and do they reduce excessive force?

To provide the public with more information on the body-worn camera program, the service is hosting a town hall at the police station (107 King St. West) at noon on Wednesday, June 22. Sgt. Paul Legere, who is leading the body-worn camera training, will deliver a short presentation during the town hall.

The public will be able to ask questions.

Anyone interested in attending can RSVP to Lisa Munday by emailing lisa.munday@cobourgpoliceservice.com.

The municipal police service first began looking into body-worn cameras in the summer of 2020 followed by public consultation before the police board approved the program in late 2021.

“In December 2021, the Cobourg Police Services Board approved the Officer Safety Plan, including the body-worn camera program,” said police chief Paul VandeGraaf. “Body-worn cameras are another tool that will help with investigations and build public trust as we continue to prioritize community safety in the Town of Cobourg.”

Trending Stories

Officer Safety Plan

The service says its Officer Safety Plan is an all-encompassing program that equips officers with the latest technology and aims to reduce the time spent on administrative tasks.

The plan includes body-worn cameras and required equipment hardware and software components required to implement the program, including: training, including virtual reality empathy training for officers

  • replacement taser

The service says the five-year plan is covered by Cobourg Police Service Business Centre and comes at no cost to the taxpayers.

Click to play video: 'Cobourg Police Services Board moving forward with plan to bring in body-worn cameras for police' Cobourg Police Services Board moving forward with plan to bring in body-worn cameras for police
