Cobourg police launch survey to gauge opinion on use of body-worn cameras

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are seeking the public’s opinion on the use of body-worn cameras and their impact on the community.

The Cobourg Police Service and the Cobourg Police Services Board launched an online survey to gain feedback on officers potentially using body-worn cameras as a “tool for accountability and public safety.” The survey will gauge the community’s opinion on body-worn cameras in terms of police accountability, community safety and privacy.

“The Cobourg Police Services Board is committed to exploring initiatives that increase the efficiency and effectiveness of police operations while building transparency and reciprocal trust between our citizens and police,” said board chairperson Dean Pepper.

Police chief Paul VandeGraaf submitted a report about body-worn cameras, citing increasing discussion both in Canada and the United States about transparency in policing.

“Body-worn cameras have entered the public discourse as a potential tool to increase police accountability, but opinions on their use can be polarizing,” VandeGraaf said.

“On Tuesday, I presented an initial report on some of the available research on body-worn cameras in policing to the Cobourg Police Services Board. Based on an objective in our strategic plan, which outlines more opportunities to engage our citizens and how new technology can impact community safety, I made a recommendation for public consultation on body-worn cameras before proceeding further.”

The board approved the chief’s recommendation. The survey will also inquire about the use of closed-circuit television.

“Hearing public opinion is critical as we work to ensure that every decision has community and personal safety as our top priority,” Pepper said. “Feedback we receive from the community will inform the next steps. I encourage everyone to complete the survey.”

Cobourg residents and business owners who want to be identified can complete your survey by visiting EngageCobourg.ca.

For non-residents or Cobourg residents and business owners who want to submit the survey anonymously, visit the service’s survey link on the homepage.

This survey will be conducted from July 23 to Aug. 14. The results will be shared at the board’s meeting in August and reviewed further in September.

