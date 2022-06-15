City of Red Deer prepares in case of flooding amid heavy rainfall

Send this page to someone via email

Much like other municipalities in central and southern Alberta, the City of Red Deer was preparing for the possibility of flooding amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

On the city’s website, city officials posted Tuesday morning that because of a high streamflow advisory in effect for the Red Deer River, it was taking precautions in case flooding were to occur over the next 48 hours.

As of Tuesday night, both the city of Red Deer and Red Deer County remained under a heavy rainfall warning. According to the Alberta government’s website Tuesday night, tributaries of the Red Deer River between Burnt Timber Creek and Gleniffer Reservoir, including the Bearberry, Fallentimber, James and Raven rivers, remained under a flood watch advisory. The Red Deer River basin upstream of Burnt Timber Creek and along the mainstem to Gleniffer Reservoir was also under a flood watch advisory while the Red Deer River mainstem from the Dickson Dam to the Saskatchewan border was under a high streamflow advisory. The Little Red Deer River was under a flood warning.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘A whole lot more’: Calgary braces for 2nd day of heavy rainfall

“City crews are working to protect infrastructure and prepare for potential flooding,” Ken McMullen, the City of Red Deer’s director of emergency management, was quoted as saying on the city website. “We have crews preparing sandbags and working to ensure we are ready to respond and support the community, as needed, over the next 48 hours.”

The EOC continues to monitor local waterways for the potential risk of flooding. The Lion's Campground remains closed. Crews in Parks & Public Works are busy filling sandbags to use on City infrastructure should the situation require. More information at https://t.co/IkKHC9ZjsL. pic.twitter.com/rcLJfWuHpo — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) June 14, 2022

City officials asked people to stay away from the Red Deer River, noting that all boat launches into the river have been temporarily closed. They asked citizens to check and make sure their homes’ downspouts are working and are down and to ensure their sump pumps are working if they have one.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Rainfall warnings remain in effect for areas west of Lethbridge on Tuesday

For the latest information, click on http://www.reddeer.ca/flood.

We continue to watch conditions of local waterways, as the situation can change quickly & will provide regular updates at https://t.co/XakoGjw1iK. If you notice water pooling on City streets, report the location to Parks & Public Works at 403-342-8238. #RedDeer pic.twitter.com/3SNE5NJ37e — The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) June 14, 2022

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

1:59 Alberta government updates flood risks in province Alberta government updates flood risks in province