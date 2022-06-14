Man rushed to hospital after Mississauga crash between motorcycle, car: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday evening collision in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to a crash in the area of Derry Road and Tenth Line around 7:21 p.m.

Police said a motorcycle and car were involved in the incident.

A man was transported to a local trauma centre by paramedics, according to police. Peel paramedics told Global News they took one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred.

Police warned the public to avoid the area.

COLLISION:

-Derry Rd/Tenth Line #Mississauga

-Motorcycle and car involved

-Unknown injuries

-Road closures in effect

-Avoid the area

-More information as we get it

C/R:7:21 pm

PR 220200157 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 14, 2022