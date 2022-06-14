Menu

Traffic

Man rushed to hospital after Mississauga crash between motorcycle, car: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 8:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision' Man arrested after 7 vehicles struck in Mississauga collision
RELATED: Toronto Police and Peel Police are conducting a joint investigation into a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday night. Officers say seven vehicles were struck and one man has been arrested. Erica Vella reports – Apr 13, 2022

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday evening collision in Mississauga.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to a crash in the area of Derry Road and Tenth Line around 7:21 p.m.

Police said a motorcycle and car were involved in the incident.

Read more: 2 dead after motorcycle collides head-on with car in Uxbridge, Ont., police say

A man was transported to a local trauma centre by paramedics, according to police. Peel paramedics told Global News they took one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred.

Police warned the public to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

