Man rushed to hospital after Mississauga crash between motorcycle, car: police

A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday evening collision in Mississauga.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to a crash in the area of Derry Road and Tenth Line around 7:21 p.m.
Police said a motorcycle and car were involved in the incident.
A man was transported to a local trauma centre by paramedics, according to police. Peel paramedics told Global News they took one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred.
Police warned the public to avoid the area.
