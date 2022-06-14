SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

State of local emergency declared in Kelowna, B.C. in response to flooding

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 6:18 pm
Mission Creek in Kelowna has spilled over its banks, and now the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has issued a state of local emergency due to isolated flooding.
Mission Creek in Kelowna has spilled over its banks, and now the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has issued a state of local emergency due to isolated flooding. Global News

A local state of emergency has been issued in Kelowna, B.C., due to isolated flooding.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations declared the local state of emergency just after 2 p.m., on Tuesday afternoon, stating it was doing so due to flooding along Mission Creek, Scotty Creek and the upper reaches of Mill Creek.

Read more: Mission Creek bursts its banks after heavy rain

“Over the past 24 hours, Kelowna has seen more rain than expected in the mountains and the valley, which has led to rising water levels in creeks and streams,” said the emergency operations centre.

Areas affected by flooding include:

  • Radant Road (closed)
  • Parsons Road (open to local traffic)
  • Bulman Road (closed)

The emergency operations centre noted that KLO Road at the KLO Bridge, between Leader and Spiers roads, is undergoing intermittent closures due to debris clearing. Flaggers are on scene to direct traffic.

Also, water is also running across Casorso Road at Swamp Road, but the road remains open at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

“Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts,” said the regional district.

“City crews are inspecting bridges, looking for debris in the areas and monitoring the water levels and the weather.”

The regional district added that property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their properties.

Also, sand and sandbags have been deployed to Radant and Parsons roads. Residents in affected areas that may be concerned about their properties can pick up sand and sandbags at the Capital News Centre.

The regional district says states of local emergency are authorized by the province’s Emergency Program Act, and are valid for a period of seven days.

For more on the state of local emergency and emergency powers available to local authorities, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

