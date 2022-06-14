Kingston, Ont.’s seasonal watering restrictions take effect June 15

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning June 15 and lasting until Sept. 15, residents in Kingston will have to adhere to the city’s summer watering restrictions.

During this time, residents living on odd-numbered addresses will be able to water their yards on odd-numbered dates, while those with even-numbered addresses will water their yards on even-numbered dates.

Under the city’s water by-law, residents and businesses are able to:

Use a hand-held hose, can or bucket any time on their scheduled day

Use a sprinkler between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on their scheduled day

Use water from their rain barrel

“Abiding by watering restrictions is an important community effort that helps ensure adequate supply for fire protection, and we thank you,” says Kingston Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Shawn Armstrong.

The city says it sees the highest volumes of treated water between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“Reducing the use of treated water during times when the demand is highest helps ensure a reliable supply for adequate water reserves and pressure and fire protection. It also helps manage the need to expand water treatment infrastructure,” says Heather Roberts, director of water and wastewater services for Utilities Kingston.

