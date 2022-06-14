Menu

Crime

Borutski never complied with order to attend partner assault response program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2022 2:15 pm
Mourners hold a candlelit vigil in remembrance of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Natalie Warmerdam in Wilno, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. View image in full screen
Mourners hold a candlelit vigil in remembrance of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Natalie Warmerdam in Wilno, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

An inquest examining the deaths of three women killed by their former partner is hearing that the man behind the murders never complied with an order to participate in a program for those charged with intimate partner violence offences.

But the former manager of a victim support program says that even if Basil Borutski had complied with the order, the Partner Assault Response program may not have been enough for him.

Deborah Kasdorff says Borutski may have benefitted from one-on-one sessions under the program, which is typically offered in groups, or a different program.

Trending Stories

Read more: Victim services worker tried to warn woman about Borutski on day of murder

Borutski, who had a known history of violence against women, killed Carol Culleton, Nathalie Warmerdam and Anastasia Kuzyk on their properties in the Renfrew County area on Sept. 22, 2015.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering ways in which to protect victims of intimate partner violence in rural communities.

It heard earlier from Dr. Peter Jaffe, an expert on research into violence against women, who also said the court-ordered Partner Assault Response program would not have met Borutski’s “extensive needs.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
