Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inquest into deaths of 3 women killed in rampage in Ottawa Valley in 2015 begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 2:19 pm
Mourners hold a candlelit vigil in remembrance of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Natalie Warmardam in Wilno, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. View image in full screen
Mourners hold a candlelit vigil in remembrance of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Natalie Warmardam in Wilno, Ont. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A coroner’s inquest into the deaths of three women killed by a man in 2015 has begun and is expected to explore the dynamics of gender-based, intimate partner violence and femicide in rural communities.

Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, Carol Culleton, 66, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.

All three murders took place on Sept. 22, 2015, in the space of less than an hour.

Read more: Ontario coroner’s office announces inquest into murders of 3 women in Ottawa Valley

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and is also considering several public policy issues directed at preventing future deaths and protecting victims of intimate partner violence in rural communities.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A daughter of one of the women killed by Borutski is testifying that there were warning signs about him long before the murders took place.

The inquest is expected to last three weeks and hear from approximately 30 witnesses.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa women’s shelter offers recommendations following Borutski verdict' Ottawa women’s shelter offers recommendations following Borutski verdict
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagCoroner's Inquest tagOttawa Valley tagBasil Borutski tagCarol Culleton tagAnastasia Kuzyk tagNathalie Warmerdam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers