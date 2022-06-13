Inquest hears from co-ordinator who supported 2 women killed in Ontario in 2015

Send this page to someone via email

A coroner’s inquest is hearing from a victim services co-ordinator who worked with two of three women killed by their former partner in eastern Ontario.

Carol Culleton, 66, Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, were killed on their properties in the Renfrew County area on Sept. 22, 2015 by Basil Borutski, a man who had a known history of violence against women.

Faye Cassista with Victim Services of Renfrew County supported Warmerdam and Kuzyk prior to their deaths.

Cassista says after the 2015 triple homicide, a lot of women in Renfrew County were “terrified” to leave their abusive partners because they were worried they would face a similar fate as Culleton, Kuzyk and Warmerdam.

The inquest is exploring the circumstances of their deaths and considering several public policy issues directed at protecting victims of intimate partner violence in rural communities.

It’s expected to hear from approximately 30 witnesses.