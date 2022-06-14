Man charged in connection with 2 carjackings in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with two carjackings in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 13, officers received reports of two carjackings in the Leslieville and Port Lands areas.

Officers said in the first incident, a victim stopped his car and left the door open as he stood nearby.

Police said a man allegedly ran to the car and got into the driver’s seat.

Officers said the man “displayed a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants and threatened the victim.”

Police said the man then drove away from the scene in the stolen vehicle.

According to police, several hours later, two people “became involved in a road rage incident.”

Officers said both people got out of their cars and began to argue.

Police said the suspect was driving by in the stolen car and stopped nearby.

Officers said the man got out of the stolen car, and allegedly forced his way into one of the stopped cars and started to drive away.

“The man turned the car around and drove towards the people, narrowly missing them as he passed by,” officers said in a news release.

Police said the man drove away in a the “newly stolen car.”

According to police, officers saw the stolen car “driving around.”

Officers said the vehicle stopped in a parking lot, and officers took the man into custody after a “short foot pursuit.”

Police said on June 14, 41-year-old Ervis Tartari from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a release order.

Police said he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.