One death reported in new New Brunswick weekly COVID-19 report

New Brunswick reported one additional death in its latest weekly COVID-19 report, for a total of 422 deaths since the pandemic began.

That’s one less death than was reported last week.

The province said Tuesday there were 23 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications in the week from June 5 and June 11, a slight increase from 20 reported last week. As of Tuesday, 27 hospitalizations remain active, including two in intensive care.

“The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 60-79,” read the report.

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the latest seven-day period is down.

Public health said 471 new PCR-confirmed cases were recorded, along with 371 self-reported rapid test positives.

The province estimates there are just under 700 active cases remaining.

More than 580 New Brunswickers got a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past week.

About 52.6 per cent of adult residents have received at least three doses, while 88.1 per cent have received at least two doses.