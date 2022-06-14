Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One death reported in new New Brunswick weekly COVID-19 report

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 1:55 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick COVID-19 cases on the decline' New Brunswick COVID-19 cases on the decline
There was a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in New Brunswick over the past week, but overall, the situation continues to improve. The province’s chief medical officer of health says she expects positive cases to continue to trend down in the coming months. Robert Lothian reports.

New Brunswick reported one additional death in its latest weekly COVID-19 report, for a total of 422 deaths since the pandemic began.

That’s one less death than was reported last week.

The province said Tuesday there were 23 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 complications in the week from June 5 and June 11, a slight increase from 20 reported last week. As of Tuesday, 27 hospitalizations remain active, including two in intensive care.

“The highest portion of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is among individuals aged 60-79,” read the report.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Slight increase in hospitalizations, but drop in positive tests in New Brunswick

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the latest seven-day period is down.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health said 471 new PCR-confirmed cases were recorded, along with 371 self-reported rapid test positives.

The province estimates there are just under 700 active cases remaining.

More than 580 New Brunswickers got a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past week.

About 52.6 per cent of adult residents have received at least three doses, while 88.1 per cent have received at least two doses.

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCOVID update tagNew Brunswick covid tagNB covid update tagNB COVID vaccine tagcanada covid update tagNew Brunswick vaccine tagNew Brunswick Cases tagFredericton cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers