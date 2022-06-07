Menu

Health

COVID-19: Slight increase in hospitalizations, but drop in positive tests in New Brunswick

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 2:35 pm
In its weekly COVID-19 update, New Brunswick reported two deaths, a slight increase in active hospitalizations, but a decrease in positive test results.

In the period between May 29 and June 4, the province recorded 533 positive PCR tests and 360 self-reported rapid test positives.

There are currently 28 people in hospital because of COVID-19, and three patients in ICU. According to the latest figures, one patient in hospital is under the age of 10.

Read more: N.B. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths in weekly update, hospitalizations down

The highest proportion of hospitalizations, however, is among people aged 60 to 79.

Trending Stories

Last week, the province reported 554 PCR-confirmed cases, 451 self-reported rapid test positives, three deaths and 25 hospitalizations.

Currently, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswsickers have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.1 per cent have had two doses, and 52.6 per cent have had a booster dose.

