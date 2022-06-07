COVID-19: Slight increase in hospitalizations, but drop in positive tests in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

In its weekly COVID-19 update, New Brunswick reported two deaths, a slight increase in active hospitalizations, but a decrease in positive test results.

In the period between May 29 and June 4, the province recorded 533 positive PCR tests and 360 self-reported rapid test positives.

There are currently 28 people in hospital because of COVID-19, and three patients in ICU. According to the latest figures, one patient in hospital is under the age of 10.

The highest proportion of hospitalizations, however, is among people aged 60 to 79.

Last week, the province reported 554 PCR-confirmed cases, 451 self-reported rapid test positives, three deaths and 25 hospitalizations.

Currently, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswsickers have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 88.1 per cent have had two doses, and 52.6 per cent have had a booster dose.

