N.B. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths in weekly update, hospitalizations down

New Brunswick reported three COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly report — down by two compared to last week.

There have been a total of 419 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of admissions to hospitals for COVID-19 complications has also decreased compared to last week, 14 down from 21. Active hospitalizations are now at 25, including two people in ICU.

The province reported 554 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an average of 79 per day, in the period from May 21-28, as well as 451 self-reported rapid test positives.

The weekly report estimates that 865 cases remain active.

As of Tuesday, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.4 per cent received at least three doses.