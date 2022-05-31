Menu

Canada

N.B. reports 3 COVID-19 deaths in weekly update, hospitalizations down

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Is it COVID-19 or is it allergies?' Is it COVID-19 or is it allergies?
Allergy season is upon us and as Global’s Craig Momney shows us, you should know a little more before rushing to the pharmacy for relief.

New Brunswick reported three COVID-19 deaths in its latest weekly report — down by two compared to last week.

There have been a total of 419 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of admissions to hospitals for COVID-19 complications has also decreased compared to last week, 14 down from 21. Active hospitalizations are now at 25, including two people in ICU.

N.B. hairdresser on breathing issues from long COVID, and the impact it's having

The province reported 554 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, an average of 79 per day, in the period from May 21-28, as well as 451 self-reported rapid test positives.

The weekly report estimates that 865 cases remain active.

As of Tuesday, 93.2 per cent of New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 52.4 per cent received at least three doses.

Moderna submits COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under to Health Canada for review

