Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search and Rescue called out to search for Maple Ridge man last seen June 12

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 12:52 pm
James Beaman View image in full screen
James Beaman was last seen in the evening of June 12 in Maple Ridge. Ridge Meadows RCMP

A 52-year-old man remains missing Tuesday after he was last seen Sunday evening in Maple Ridge.

James Beaman was seen at about 7 p.m. walking eastbound in the 25400 block of 117 Avenue, police said.

He has not been seen since.

Police said Beaman was last seen wearing an orange puffy jacket with a grey hood, dark pants and black shoes. He left without his cell phone and his family is concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him to leave and not check in, police added.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is currently being deployed to assist with search efforts.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Read more: ‘We’re so happy we saved a life’: B.C. Sikh men honoured for turban rescue

Story continues below advertisement

Beaman is described as six feet, about 215 pounds, with short greying brown hair, facial hair with a long goatee and a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Beaman can contact police immediately at 604-467-7647.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagMissing Man tagRidge Meadows Search and Rescue tagmaple ridge missing man tagmaple ridge missing tagJames Beaman tagJames Beaman Maple Ridge tagJames Beaman missing tagMissing Maple Ridge man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers