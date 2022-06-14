Search and Rescue called out to search for Maple Ridge man last seen June 12

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man remains missing Tuesday after he was last seen Sunday evening in Maple Ridge.

James Beaman was seen at about 7 p.m. walking eastbound in the 25400 block of 117 Avenue, police said.

He has not been seen since.

Police said Beaman was last seen wearing an orange puffy jacket with a grey hood, dark pants and black shoes. He left without his cell phone and his family is concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him to leave and not check in, police added.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue is currently being deployed to assist with search efforts.

Beaman is described as six feet, about 215 pounds, with short greying brown hair, facial hair with a long goatee and a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Beaman can contact police immediately at 604-467-7647.