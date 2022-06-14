Lysanda Avenue home fire damage pegged at more than $200K: London Fire

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department estimates damage in a structure fire that broke out Monday afternoon in a southeast London home could now be more than $200,000.

On June 13, around 4:18 p.m., fire crews were called to Lysanda Avenue after a shed caught fire and flames extended into the home.

In an update later on in the evening, London fire said primary and secondary searches were completed as firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Incident update 2: mechanical ventilation wrapping up. Crews in rehab. Fire Investigators have been requested. Damage estimated at this time in excess of $100,000. No injuries reported. Some crews clearing soon. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Ds33HNdpc0 — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Initial predictions estimated the damage to exceed more than $100,000. However, on Twitter the damage was updated to be in the range of $200,000 to $250,000.

Fire investigators don’t believe the blaze to be suspicious in nature.