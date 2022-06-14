Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Lysanda Avenue home fire damage pegged at more than $200K: London Fire

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 10:21 am
A photo posted by London Firefighters on Twitter of fire crews putting out hot spots after a fire broke out on June 13, 2022 on Lysanda Avenue. View image in full screen
On June 13, 2022 around 4:18 p.m., London fire crews were called to Lysanda Avenue after a shed caught fire and extended into the home. The damage is now estimated to be more than $200,000. Courtesy: London Fire Department, Twitter

The London Fire Department estimates damage in a structure fire that broke out Monday afternoon in a southeast London home could now be more than $200,000.

On June 13, around 4:18 p.m., fire crews were called to Lysanda Avenue after a shed caught fire and flames extended into the home.

Read more: Man charged after Holy Roller tank vandalized, London police say

In an update later on in the evening, London fire said primary and secondary searches were completed as firefighters contained and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Initial predictions estimated the damage to exceed more than $100,000. However, on Twitter the damage was updated to be in the range of $200,000 to $250,000.

Fire investigators don’t believe the blaze to be suspicious in nature.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Fire Department tagStructure Fire tagSHED FIRE taglondon ontario fire tagdamage updated tagLysanda Avenue tagLysanda Avenue fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers