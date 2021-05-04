Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Unattended cooking causes early morning house fire: London Fire Department

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 4, 2021 8:58 am
Fire crews responded to a two-storey home on Bonaventure Drive just after midnight. View image in full screen
Fire crews responded to a two-storey home on Bonaventure Drive just after midnight. London Fire Department

Unattended cooking is getting the blame following a house fire in east London early Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to a two-storey home on Bonaventure Drive just after midnight. Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland says they encountered heavy smoke when they arrived.

Read more: London fire, police raise alarm over rise in empty-building arson cases

“Crews conducted an offensive interior attack into the home and encountered a kitchen fire, so there were heavy smoke conditions throughout the house,” said Loveland, adding that residents had evacuated before crews arrived.

“They continued to conduct primary and secondary searches just in case there was somebody inside. They encountered no people but they did rescue a couple of birds.”

Trending Stories
Fire crews responded to a two-storey home on Bonaventure Drive just after midnight.
Fire crews responded to a two-storey home on Bonaventure Drive just after midnight. London Fire Department

Investigators have determined the fire was a result of unattended cooking.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire was contained to the kitchen but there were heavy smoke conditions from the fire, not only throughout the home, but into the street.”

Loveland says early damage estimate is pegged at $100,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondonPetsEMS911London FireArgyleUnattended Cooking

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers