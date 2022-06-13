Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2-vehicle crash sends 3 people to hospital on Monday: Edmonton police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 11:28 pm
Edmonton police told Global News that a collision in the area of 116 Avenue and 86 Street was reported to them at 4:12 p.m. on June 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police told Global News that a collision in the area of 116 Avenue and 86 Street was reported to them at 4:12 p.m. on June 13, 2022. Global News

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating what led to a collision involving a pickup truck and a van that sent three people to hospital on Monday.

Police told Global News a collision in the area of 116 Avenue and 86 Street was reported to them at 4:12 p.m.

They said the driver of the pickup truck sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and a driver and a passenger in the van sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police provided preliminary details about the T-bone collision, including that they believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Police said they expected the scene to be cleared before 10 p.m.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagCollision tagEPS tagTraffic tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton collision tagedmonton crash tag86 Street tag116 Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers