2-vehicle crash sends 3 people to hospital on Monday: Edmonton police

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating what led to a collision involving a pickup truck and a van that sent three people to hospital on Monday.
Police told Global News a collision in the area of 116 Avenue and 86 Street was reported to them at 4:12 p.m.
They said the driver of the pickup truck sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and a driver and a passenger in the van sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police provided preliminary details about the T-bone collision, including that they believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
Police said they expected the scene to be cleared before 10 p.m.
