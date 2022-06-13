Regina Police Service place time capsule in the walls of new HQ

Send this page to someone via email

Have you ever wondered what the world was like a hundred years ago?

Well for those in the police force decades from now, all they will need to do is tear down a wall.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is doing their best to help future generations look back on 2022 by creating a time capsule.

“We are celebrating a milestone today with the placement of a time capsule into the link that connects the existing RPS headquarters with the new RPS headquarters,” said Regina Mayor Sandra Masters.

RPS is taking advantage of construction of the new headquarters by placing the time capsule in a case behind a wall.

“It’s a reminder to our future generation as to how our city and our police service operates today and for individuals to see what kind of technology and what kind of equipment and the evolution of it into the future,” said Masters.

For Masters, she said one of her favourite items in the capsule is the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action, as those from the future can look at how far society has come when it comes to equality.

“I think the TRC will be significant,” she explained. “Culturally, socially, economically hugely significant. I think it will be fascinating to see what the face of police looks like 100 years from now.”

Many different items were placed within the capsule, all with an emphasis unique to 2022.

Some of the notable items include:

Chief’s letter, strategic plan

TRC Calls to Action, Orange shirt, sage

Collective Bargaining Agreement

Dress Tunic and Hat

COVID-19 test kit, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer

Merlot stuffie, trading card, coloring book

Glock 22 case, Blackhawk holster, target

But for Regina police chief Evan Bray, one of the biggest challenges of the time capsule was the letter he was asked to write.

“When I was asked to put together a letter that would go in a time capsule, it was a bit of a head scratcher,” said Bray. “What do you want to say to a community 100 years from now about Regina and about safety?”

He said he wrote largely about the issues the community faces today, and how everyone is part of solving them.

“When I think about the challenges in the community that we have right now, I wrote about the social challenges that we have and understanding that police have a role to play as a partner but there are a lot of other partner agencies and levels of government that we can work with to try and address some of these social issues,” said Bray.

As of right now, it is unknown when the capsule will be opened but Masters hopes it lasts 50, 100 or even 200 years.

And as for Bray, he hopes the capsule represents how far the community and police have come.

“Have we moved the needle?” he said. “If we look back on 2022… have we moved further down the road in community safety?

“It is my hope that when that time capsule opens, they can say, ‘Oh my gosh, can you believe 100 years ago this is something they were working on? Because today it’s a given.'”

