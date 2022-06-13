1 person airlifted to Toronto after vehicle rollover in Clearview: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Clearview Township left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers received reports of a “serious single-vehicle rollover” involving a pickup truck that was travelling northbound on County Road 7, north of Morgan Road at around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the passenger of the vehicle did not report any injuries and an ambulance was refused.

OPP said the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

