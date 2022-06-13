Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person airlifted to Toronto after vehicle rollover in Clearview: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 4:52 pm
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Clearview Township.
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Clearview Township. OPP / Handout

Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision in Clearview Township left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers received reports of a “serious single-vehicle rollover” involving a pickup truck that was travelling northbound on County Road 7, north of Morgan Road at around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man dead after single-vehicle collision in Tiny Township

Officers said the passenger of the vehicle did not report any injuries and an ambulance was refused.

OPP said the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagSingle-Vehicle Collision tagvehicle rollover tagClearview Township tagCounty Road 7 tagMorgan Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers