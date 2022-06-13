Brampton high school in lockdown, police investigating reports of male shooting at wall

Police are investigating and a school has been placed in lockdown after officers received reports of a person with a weapon in Brampton.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers received reports of a male shooting at a wall in the Elbern Markell Drive and Boviard Drive area just before 12 p.m.
Police said it is not known whether the weapon is real.
According to police, officers are “checking the area.”
Police said no injuries have been reported.
Officers said Jean Augustine Secondary School has been placed under a lockdown “as a precaution.”
-more to come…
