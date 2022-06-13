Menu

Comments

Crime

Brampton high school in lockdown, police investigating reports of male shooting at wall

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 12:41 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are investigating and a school has been placed in lockdown after officers received reports of a person with a weapon in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers received reports of a male shooting at a wall in the Elbern Markell Drive and Boviard Drive area just before 12 p.m.

Police said it is not known whether the weapon is real.

Read more: 21-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with firearm investigation: police

According to police, officers are “checking the area.”

Police said no injuries have been reported.

Officers said Jean Augustine Secondary School has been placed under a lockdown “as a precaution.”

-more to come…

